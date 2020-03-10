FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two DFW area newsrooms are grieving Tuesday.

Former CBS 11 News Assignments Editor and current WFAA Managing Editor Allen Manning passed away.

Manning, 57, who worked at CBS 11 for more than 20 years, was dedicated to his craft and a friend to his colleagues.

He was a supportive husband who helped his wife through her cancer battle.

He loved news, writing poetry and baseball.

He self-published three books.

CBS 11 Assignment Editor Robbie Hoy tweeted, “The news world has lost a good man. Allen Manning @roadmonkeyone was the guy who got me hired @CBSDFW. He was an avid Astros fan, but I never held that against him and he was a friend. Here we are at the CBS 11 Christmas party in 2017.”

The Grand Prairie Police Department shared its condolences on Twitter:

We are saddened to hear about the loss of Allen Manning, Cross-Platform Managing Editor at @WFAA. He was a joy to work with, and such a kind professional in the media market, including his time with @CBSDFW. You all have our deepest, sincerest sympathy.

North Texas PIO tweeted, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and colleague, Allen Manning. To all who knew him, he was a rare individual who made you a better person simply by knowing him. He was a true journalist who we will greatly miss, and will forever live in our hearts.”

CBS 11 news anchor Doug Dunbar wrote the following tribute on his Facebook page to Allen Manning:

Waking up to the shock that one of the kindest, most genuine people I’ve ever known, is gone.

I simply can’t imagine.

I had the joy of working with Allen Manning since the day I walked into CBS 11.

In over a decade together, never a cross word. Forever positive.

Never “why can’t we,” always

“How do we make it work.”

Especially when Teena was battling cancer. Such courage and support this man brought to her fight.

He would walk a mile through fire for her.

But what set him apart, was that he’d walk that same mile for you, too.

Just when the world truly needs more Allen Manning’s.

Rest peacefully brother.

I will struggle to understand the why.

I will remember only the good.

I’m grateful there was so very much of it.