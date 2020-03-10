AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — Last year Lewis Hamilton made his way across the pond to Texas and became a 6-time Formula One World Champion. This year Austin’s Grand Prix of the Americas race has been postponed.
In the mist of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak organizers have pushed the race back to late fall.
Originally scheduled to be held in Austin on April 5, Grand Prix of the Americas race will now be held in November.
The high speed face-off in the city known for keeping it ‘weird’ is the third race of the 2020 calendar to be postponed because of the virus, after the first two rounds in Qatar and Thailand were pushed back.
The ‘Circuit of The Americas’ track, which hosts the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas and the Formula One United States Grand Prix, has a 120,000 seat capacity.
Last week Austin’s annual media, entertainment, technology and music conference and festival — South By Southwest (SXSW) — was canceled amid concerns about the coronavirus.
