IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – He is living history.
World War II veteran James “Maggie” Magellas of Colleyville, turned 103 years old on Tuesday.
The community celebrated his dedication and service to his country.
Magellas led a U.S. Army platoon with the 82nd Airborne Division.
His heroism is documented in World War II archives and on Wednesday, Irving’s Tribute to Valor Foundation recognized his accomplishments and his sacrifice.
A survivor of the Wöbbelin Concentration Camp showed up to thank Magellas for freeing him from Nazi oppression and slaughter 75 years ago.
Singer Tony Orlando was at the celebration along with actor John Ratzenberger who played Magellas in the movie “A Bridge Too Far” in 1977.
Magellas’ honors fill the walls of his home, a reflection of the title he holds as “the most decorated officer of the 82nd Airborne.”