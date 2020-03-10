WILMER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One of Wilmer’s finest, K-9 officer “Mac,” is fighting crime wearing a new, bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from a non-profit.
He received the body armor, embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed,” last week. The donation for one protective vest for a law enforcement K-9 is $950. Each vest has a value between $1,744 and $2,283, and a five-year warranty.
The donation was made possible through the 501c(3) charity Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. in Massachusetts. Austin Clark of Weatherford sponsored the gift.
“We appreciate organizations such as Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., for their help and participation in making sure our Officer Mac is safe,” said Wilmer Police Chief Kemp.
Mac is a 3-year-old Dutch Sheppard who works alongside 12-year veteran Officer Ryan Sawyer. They have worked together a year since the K-9 joined the Wilmer PD team.
“Officer Sawyer is well-known and well respected in the community and most citizens and friends refer to him as Officer “Red,” said Chief Kemp. “Mac was an important addition to the team as well.”
Mac is trained in drug detection, apprehension and patrol work. Officer Sawyer has 146 hours of drug interdiction and drug dog detection training.
The Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. program established in 2009 is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. Their mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.