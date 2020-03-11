Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Hours after an entire North Texas school district closed because of coronavirus concerns, administrators at Ursuline Academy of Dallas announced the cancellation of classes.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Hours after an entire North Texas school district closed because of coronavirus concerns, administrators at Ursuline Academy of Dallas announced the cancellation of classes.
In a statement on social media, officials said they were taking the move as a precaution after “a member of our extended school community is presumed positive for COVID-19.”
While the Catholic college preparatory girls school is closed officials say the campus “will undergo a thorough cleaning.”
All sporting events scheduled for today at the school have also been canceled.
Administrators said updates on the school closing would be provided as more information became available. So far, there’s been no indication how long the campus would be closed.