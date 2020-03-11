ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s decision to ban gatherings of more than 250 people in most of the Seattle metro area as the state braces for potentially tens of thousands more coronavirus cases, is impacting North Texas baseball.
Inslee spoke during a Seattle news conference about wanting to restrict public gatherings such as baseball games, concerts and cultural events.
Thus, officials are moving The Seattle Mariners opening series with the Texas Rangers scheduled for March 26-29.
The Rangers said they’re working with Major League Baseball and the Mariners on alternate plans for the scheduling of the games.
Public health officials said several long-term care facilities in the Seattle area have reported cases of COVID-19.
Twenty elderly residents of the Life Care Center in Kirkland have already died from the virus.
There are currently six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Texas.