DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County successfully completed the recount of the 44 ballot boxes following the Elections Administrator’s request to reopen the central counting station to recount and re-tabulate 44 thumb drives from the March 3, 2020, Democratic and Republican Primary Elections.
“Following today’s recount, all ballots from those vote centers have been counted,” said Toni Pippins-Poole, county elections administrator. “The amended results from those 44 vote centers now show an increase of 6,818 votes in the Democratic Primary and 2,331 votes in the Republican Primary. The outcome of local races were not affected by the recount of the paper ballots.”
Pippins-Poole expressed gratitude that Dallas County invested in a system that utilizes backup paper ballots in conjunction with the electronic software to ensure that every vote will always be counted.
Representatives from both the local Democratic and Republican parties were present to observe the recount process.
The results are publicly available on the department’s website and are still considered unofficial until both parties have canvassed the results.