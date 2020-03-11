NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys player Ventell Bryant has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.
It was just before 5:00 a.m. with police in Tampa booked the 23-year-old into jail.
According to officers, the wide receiver had a blood-alcohol level between .102 and .099. The legal limit in Florida is .08. He was taken into custody after allegedly failing a roadside field sobriety test.
Bryant, a native of Tampa, was reportedly pulled over for driving a Dodge Charger without headlights on. The arresting officers said he ‘exhibited several clues of impairment’ and admitted to them that he had had several margaritas.He was booked into jail in Hillsborough County and held on $500 cash bond.
Bryant made his way into the NFL by way of Temple University and a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019 after going undrafted.
After joining the Cowboys, Bryant was initially placed on the practice squad, but a season-ending injury to safety Kavon Frazier got him promoted to the active roster in October.
Last season Bryant played in 12 games for the Cowboys — primarily on special teams — but was by no means a shoo-in to make the team’s 2020 roster.
Bryant is entering the final year of a two-year deal that’s set to pay him $585,000, but his arrest opens him up to a possible NFL investigation that could lead to suspension.