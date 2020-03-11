Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dozens of Dallas ISD students were invited to the Food Fest 2020 event which was part lunch, part party with one purpose: vote on the new foods that could end up on their school menus.
Michael Rosenberger, the districts Executive Director of Food and Child Nutrition Services said, “This year’s theme is made from scratch, and we like made from scratch because it give us control of the nutritional profile the ingredients and the quality of the meal.”
More than 50 options were taste-tested by the students from all grade levels who then voted on their preferences.
Dallas ISD offers free lunches to all of their students, and the foods with the highest rankings will be rolled out to all grade levels next school year.