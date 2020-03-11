Filed Under:Arlington, Coronavirus, Covid-19, Dallas, Dallas Mavericks, Emmanuel Mudiay, Grace Preparatory, mark cuban, NBA, Prime Prep, Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz


NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM) – The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19 and the league will suspend the season indefinitely.

A source tells the AP center Rudy Gobert has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz speaks to the media during 2020 NBA All-Star – Practice & Media Day at Wintrust Arena on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of Wednesday night’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

At that time, the game was canceled, the NBA said in a statement. The affected player was not in the arena.

The NBA went on to explain it is is suspending game play following the conclusion of Wednesday night’s schedule of games until further notice.

Dallas Mavericks owner was caught on video at the Mavericks/Nuggets game learning the news.

He had his mouth wide open and then fell back in his seat.

Cuban explained his reaction to the news to ESPN.

“This is crazy. This can’t be true… It seemed more like out of a movie than reality,” Cuban said.

The NBA will use this break to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jazz point guard Emmanuel Mudiay was also being tested for COVID-19.

Mudiay played high school  basketball at Grace Preparatory in Arlington and Prime Prep In Dallas.

Emmanuel Mudiay #8 of the Utah Jazz in action during a opening night game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 23, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

