



– The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19 and the league will suspend the season indefinitely.

A source tells the AP center Rudy Gobert has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of Wednesday night’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

At that time, the game was canceled, the NBA said in a statement. The affected player was not in the arena.

The NBA went on to explain it is is suspending game play following the conclusion of Wednesday night’s schedule of games until further notice.

Dallas Mavericks owner was caught on video at the Mavericks/Nuggets game learning the news.

He had his mouth wide open and then fell back in his seat.

Mark Cuban reacts moments after the NBA season was suspended. pic.twitter.com/4g8Z7yLts6 — ESPN (@espn) March 12, 2020

Cuban explained his reaction to the news to ESPN.

“This is crazy. This can’t be true… It seemed more like out of a movie than reality,” Cuban said.

"This is crazy. This can't be true. … It seemed more like out of a movie than reality." —Mark Cuban explains his reaction to hearing that the NBA was suspending its season. pic.twitter.com/MHyrAD4D0f — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2020

The NBA will use this break to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jazz point guard Emmanuel Mudiay was also being tested for COVID-19.

Mudiay played high school basketball at Grace Preparatory in Arlington and Prime Prep In Dallas.