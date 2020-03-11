DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The President of Paul Quinn College in Dallas announced Wednesday, the college is discontinuing all face-to-face classes for the rest of the spring semester and transitioning to online courses starting next week.

Students have also been told to stay away from the campus until further notice in the wake of coronavirus concerns.

The college has also cancelled all tours and public events indefinitely, not counting commencement.

Here is the full letter from President Michael Sorrell:

Quinnite Community-

Paul Quinn College is actively monitoring the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). At this time, while there have been no cases in the Quinnite Nation, there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Collin County and several presumptive positive ones in Dallas County. Therefore, with a full understanding of our responsibility to help maintain the health and safety of our students, staff, and the surrounding community and in keeping with the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines for social distancing, the College has decided 1) that we will be discontinuing all face-to-face classes for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester and transitioning all of our courses to an online format beginning next week; 2) to require all students remain away from campus until further notice; and 3) to cancel all tours, public events, and public gatherings until further notice.

All students should begin checking their Canvas accounts for messages from their professors and Dr. Chris Dowdy (VP of Academic Affairs) on how to proceed with their classes. Work Program students should also check their Canvas accounts for information from Ms. Natalie Williams regarding how the requirements of the program will be satisfied.

Additionally, per my conversation with Student Government Association President Ayanna Watkins, we would like to make the community aware of the following:

We know that some of our students do not have access to technology. In order to help address this issue, we have laptops available for those students who need to borrow them. These laptops are available on a first-come, first-served basis. If you are such a student or know of one, please contact Caritza Mariani at (cmariani@pqc.edu) or via the College’s Facebook account.

When the campus does allow students the option to return (it will not be mandatory that students do so), please keep in mind that the cafeteria will only serve meals on a carry-out basis and that none of the following will be held:

In-person classes;

Public gatherings;

Organizational meetings;

Intercollegiate competitions; and

Social activities.

PLEASE NOTE: These changes do not apply to the 2020 Commencement. The College will still hold the Commencement ceremony as planned.

Any student who has a special set of circumstances (international student or a student experiencing a documented housing disruption), please contact Dean Dexter Evans (devans@pqc.edu) or Jomita Fleming (jfleming@pqc.edu). We have made special provisions for you.

At all times, the health and well-being of our fellow Quinnites is our highest priority. We advise any Quinnite who feels sick or unwell to immediately visit the nearest doctor or medical facility.

As always, my door is open to anyone wanting to discuss these decisions or their anxiety surrounding our new shared reality. Please regularly check your emails and social media accounts for updated information regarding this matter. In this WE over Me moment, it is important to remember that we will get through this challenge together.

Take care and be safe,

President Sorrell