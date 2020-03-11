Comments
PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Weatherford are searching for a man who allegedly tried to take photographs/video of a teenager while she was in a department store fitting room.
A suspicious activity call sent officers to the Belk department store on Adams Drive on the afternoon of March 10.
Once there police identified the alleged victim as a 16-year-old girl.
According to investigators, the teenager told them a man tried to take pictures or video of her by sliding a phone under the door of the fitting room where she was changing clothes.
So far, police haven’t released any pictures or video from the store, but say the suspect is a white man believed to be about 30 years old, who has reddish brown hair and a goatee.