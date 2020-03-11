FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Plans are being rolled out in Fort Worth to connect downtown to the Old Courthouse and the Trinity River in what is a beautification effort and a move to preserve history.
“We are creating three new attraction, upgrading two parks and doing some street connections around the courthouse,” said Andy Taft, President of the Downtown Fort Worth Initiative Inc.
Early renderings show what Heritage Plaza would look like.
It would include a zig-zag canopied walkway and a staircase leading down to the Trinity River.
“The idea is that it would be finished in time for Fort Worth’s 175th anniversary in 2024,” said Taft.
The total cost of the projected is estimated to be about $40 million with $10 million set aside for long term maintenance of the site.
The money would come from public and private funds.
Later this month, the Fort Worth City Council will vote on spending $1 million for development costs.