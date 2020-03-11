FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Coronavirus concerns are leading to event cancellations across North Texas and the country, but at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, the SheBelieves Cup final is still going on as scheduled.

Organizers say they worked very closely with local health authorities who gave them the green light for Wednesday’s matches.

It’s a sold out event with around 20,000 people expected to attend.

The SheBelieves Cup is a U.S. Soccer invitational tournament that brings top women’s teams from across the world together.

Thursday night’s final leg of the tournament features games between England and Spain and the U.S. and Japan.

Ahead of opening the gates, several preventative health measures were taken.

Increased housekeeping staff cleaned high-touch areas like door handles, countertops and seats.

There are signs in the bathrooms promoting good hand washing techniques.

Hand sanitizer is readily available for soccer fans to access as well.

“We believe that we’re in a great position to safeguard our fans, our players and our staff here tonight at Toyota Stadium,” FC Dallas Vice President of Media Communications Gina Miller said. “We took into account all of those considerations and decided to proceed with first matches here tonight.”

U.S. Soccer’s Chief Medical Officer has been monitoring the coronavirus updates closely.

Doctors are monitoring players for any coronavirus-related symptoms.