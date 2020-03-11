WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn from Texas announced Wednesday the state will receive $35 million in funding in support of their response to the coronavirus disease from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The money comes from the Emergency Funding legislation passed by Congress last week, which included money for reimbursing local Texas communities that have responded to the virus.
The funding will go to the Texas Department of State Health Services, which will determine where the money will be directed.
“The CDC has awarded $35 million in Texas funds to reimburse localities like San Antonio, for example, which has borne much of the responsibility for quarantining individuals at Lackland Air Force Base,” said Sen. Cornyn. “This is a start in the process to repay Texas communities for the work that they have done to help our nation mitigate the impact of the coronavirus.”