DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials for the 2020 Dallas Cup have canceled the tournament for the first time in 40 years due to the novel COVID-19 virus pandemic.

Here’s their statement:

The health of our participants, volunteers, and spectators is of paramount importance. Over the last several weeks, we have been following the guidelines and recommendations of the WHO, the CDC, and local health authorities in order provide a safe environment during the tournament. As such, due to the rapid acceleration of the coronavirus in our area, and also in the communities of both our domestic and international teams and referees, the cancellation of this year’s tournament is necessary to help keep our communities as safe as possible.