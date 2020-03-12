Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An American Airlines pilot has tested positive for coronavirus, the airline confirmed in a statement Thursday.
“American’s Chief Medical Officer and leaders from our pilots’ office have been in touch with our Dallas Fort Worth based pilot who tested positive for COVID-19. We are in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health officials and are coordinating with them on all required health and safety measures,” the statement said.
The airline has not provided information regarding recent flights or the condition of any crews that worked with the infected pilot.
American Airlines says, “the risk of transmission to passengers is low.”