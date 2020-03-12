



Upcoming shows in North Texas by Willie Nelson, Chris Stapelton, Keith Urban and Lizzo are cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They’re the latest cancellations and postponements due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Across the pond, The Who postponed their UK and Ireland tour that was scheduled to start Monday and run through April 8.

The city of Houston ordered the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to close early too.

Several events were canceled in Los Angeles, including the upcoming TCM Classic Film Festival, and the Kids Choice Awards, which was postponed.

Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth has canceled all public and private events through March 31 due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

However, officials said the plaza will remain open during normal daytime and evening hours.

According to officials, the decision to cancel the events came “in light of the continued spread of COVID-19 around the country and now in Tarrant County, and in consideration of guidance from health officials.”

It was two days ago that Tarrant County reported its first presumptive case of coronavirus in a resident. That person had traveled recently traveled to Kentucky for a conference in February.