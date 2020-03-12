Comments
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The World’s Only St. Paddy’s Pickle Parade and Palooza is the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic.
The popular event, which was set for March 13-14 in Mansfield was cancelled.
The Pickle Queens and Pickled Mansfield Society posted that they “care deeply about our community,” and “regret that our party will not take place this year, and look forward to seeing all of our friends and supporters in March 2021.”