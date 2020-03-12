DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At today’s school board meeting, Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa announced a plan is in place to address coronavirus concerns.
“I want to emphasize that at this point we don’t have any information like the NBA had about a particular individual that has the virus,” he said. ”We’ll continue with as much normalcy as possible, but once we start getting data we got to be ready pivot and we have communication systems ready to go.”
Right now, enhanced cleaning methods are in place.
“We have a crew that will come in and deep clean overnight,” DISD Deputy of Chief Operations Sherry Christian said. “For our buses.. last week we had all of those disinfected with a vendor who came in and sprayed down all of the buses down with a disinfectant that lasts for 90 days. It adheres to hard surfaces.”
As Dallas ISD heads into Spring Break, district officials are asking anyone traveling to CDC Level 2 or Level 3 health notice areas to make sure to report this. People traveling to Level 2 areas are asked to self quarantine for 14 days when they return. For Level 3, it’s mandatory.
Taking guidance from the CDC and Dallas County Health and Human Services, by March 19th the district will decide if any closures are needed. If they are needed there’s a plan.
Elementary students will participate in at home learning — through textbooks, learning activities and TV programs. Middle & high schoolers will have online classes. The district has set this up and sent out instructional guides. Meals will still available for students that need them. They‘ll come in and pick them up, then leave.
“I’m very proud of my team for trying to think of everything, but again I’m sure we haven’t thought of everything,” Hinojosa said. “Also, understand the ever-evolving
nature of what we’re dealing with.”
Today, board members did have some questions and concerns. A couple asked what about students who don’t have access to WiFi? How will they access the e-school? Also, what about students who have parents who work and aren’t home during the day? All things the district is currently looking into.