DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At today’s school board meeting, ​Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa announced a plan is in place to address coronavirus concerns.

“I want to emphasize that at this point ​we don’t have any information like ​the NBA had about a particular individual ​that has the virus,” he said. ​”We’ll continue with as much normalcy as ​possible, but once we start getting data we got to be ready pivot​ and we have communication systems ready to go.”​

Right now, enhanced cleaning methods are in place.

“We have a crew that will come in and deep clean overnight,” DISD Deputy of Chief Operations Sherry Christian said. “For our buses.. last week we had all of those disinfected with a vendor who came in and sprayed down all of the buses down with a disinfectant that lasts for 90 days. It adheres to hard surfaces.”

As Dallas ISD heads into ​Spring Break, district officials are ​asking anyone traveling to CDC Level 2 ​or Level 3 health notice areas to make sure to report this. ​People traveling to Level 2 areas are asked ​to self quarantine for 14 days when they return. For Level 3, it’s mandatory.​

Taking guidance from the CDC and Dallas County Health and Human Services, by March 19th ​the district will decide if any closures are needed. ​If they are needed there’s a plan. ​

Elementary students will participate in at​ home learning — through textbooks, learning activities and TV programs. ​Middle & high schoolers will have online classes. ​The district has set this up and sent out instructional guides. ​Meals will still available for students that need them. ​They‘ll come in and pick them up, then leave.​

“I’m very proud of my team ​for trying to think of everything, but ​again I’m sure we haven’t thought of everything,” Hinojosa said. “Also, understand the ever-evolving ​

nature of what we’re dealing with.” ​

Today, board members did have some questions and concerns. A couple asked what about students who don’t have access to WiFi? How will they access the e-school? Also, what about students who have parents who work and aren’t home during the day? All things the district is currently looking into.