DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD will be offering free meals at 14 campuses during spring break starting Monday.
The meals are available for students up to 18-years-old and to students with disabilities without regard to age.
Meals will be provided Monday, March 16, through Thursday, March 19, which will include a breakfast snack from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:30 to 1 p.m.
“The break meals program is designed to provide students nutritious meals even during their vacation,” Dallas ISD said in a news release Thursday. “Select kitchens across the district will remain open and free to all children, regardless of where they live or are enrolled.”
Educational and enrichment activities will also be available.
The goal is to provide nourishing meals, nutrition education and activities that support a healthy lifestyle and fuel successful learning.