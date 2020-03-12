Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Major League Baseball is delaying the start of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus outbreak by at least two weeks.
Following a call with the 30 clubs, and after consultation with the MLB Players Association, Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. made the decision “in the interests of the safety and well-being” of players, Clubs and fans.
The decision came after the NBA decided to suspend its season due to the coronavirus on Wednesday. The Big 12, Big Ten and AAC are among the numerous conferences to suspend their athletics through March.
The MLB said that forthcoming Spring Training games were also cancelled, and 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifier games in Tucson, Arizona were postponed indefinitely.