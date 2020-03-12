Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Dallas late Wednesday evening and now police are searching for suspects involved in the shooting.
Police responded to the shooting call at around 10:30 p.m. on Old Mill Lane near C F Hawn Freeway in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas. Arriving officers found the man dead inside a car.
Police said the caller reported hearing several gunshots but it’s unclear whether they came from inside or outside the vehicle.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and are continuing to search for any possible suspects.