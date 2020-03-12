NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Passengers on their cruise line have been quarantined in Texas, and other locations, for weeks…. now Princess Cruises is calling a halt.

This morning cruise line announced it is halting service on all 18 of its cruise ships for 60 days in response to the spreading coronavirus.

The cruise line, which is part of Carnival Corp., said Thursday voyages that were scheduled to depart between March 12 and May 10 have been cancelled.

Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz said in a statement, “By taking this bold action of voluntarily pausing the operations of our ships, it is our intention to reassure our loyal guests, team members and global stakeholders of our commitment to the health, safety and well-being of all who sail with us, as well as those who do business with us, and the countries and communities we visit around the world.”

Hundreds of Grand Princess cruise ship passengers were brought to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland to be quarantined after some passengers were initially diagnosed with the COVID-19.

Passengers currently on Princess Cruises that will end in the next five days will continue to sail as expected so that travel arrangements aren’t disrupted. Sailings underway that extend past March 17 will end at the most convenient location for guests, factoring in operational requirements.

Princess Cruises customers whose trips are canceled will be issued credit that can be used on a future cruise though May 1, 2022. They also may request a cash refund.

