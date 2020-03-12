FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – When Dickies Arena draws a crowd, Taco Heads restaurant across the street sees a bump in business.

“Twenty five-percent, if not more,” said manager James Seals.

On Wednesday night Seals said he hoped major events wouldn’t be canceled, worried it will feed a sense of fear.

And when extra dollars aren’t coming in, it affects everyone at the restaurant.

“It’s from the owner down to the dishwasher,” he said. “If the business isn’t there, hours get cut. People lose money on their paycheck.”

Two miles away, Dwell Coffee and Biscuits is usually buzzing with TCU students.

But the university hangout sits nearly empty this week while school is out for Spring Break.

“It’s pretty dead right now ‘cause everyone’s traveling,” said employee Koral Fuller.

That lull could last longer than expected.

The university announced Wednesday it’s extending the break by a week, and when classes resume, they’ll be held online.

In response, employees like Fuller, expect to work fewer hours.

“It’ll probably affect about half of what we make already,” she said. “It sucks for people who have apartments or bills to be paid.”

Of course, risking the alternative, she says, isn’t great either.

“Getting sick, no I wouldn’t want that,” she said.