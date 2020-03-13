Comments
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 40-year-old woman from Frisco has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in Collin County to five.
Collin County public health authorities report that the woman has no underlying medical conditions and is self-isolating in her home.
Authorities also confirmed that she has not traveled out-of-state recently, but have yet to confirm if her case is connected to any others in the area.
There are currently 63 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County at this time; however, no emergency declaration has been issued.
To learn more about protecting yourself from COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.