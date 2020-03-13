Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after finding a 40-year-old man shot dead in a South Dallas parking lot Thursday night.
At approximately 11:15 p.m. Mar. 12, police responded to a shooting call at 2900 Peabody Ave. When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old Latin man shot multiple times in a parking lot.
The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. His identity has not been released at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Detective Lopez at 214-671-3676 or abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com.