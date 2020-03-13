GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An armed suspect was shot and killed as SWAT officers were rescuing a 7-year-old child from a home in Garland early Friday morning, police said.
Police said they responded to a disturbance call at around midnight in the 1900 block of Vail Drive. Arriving officers heard multiple people inside a garage and tried to communicate with them.
It was during this time that police said multiple gunshots were fired inside the garage and at officers through the door. Officers soon saw three people, not including the suspect, running away from the home.
However, police learned there was still a 7-year-old child inside the home who was sleeping. Police said they decided to use SWAT officers to rescue the child as they feared for the child’s safety with the armed suspect still inside.
During the rescue, police said the suspect confronted the SWAT officers with a pistol. A SWAT officer fired his weapon, killing the suspect.
The suspect was later identified as Dung Nguyen, 50, of Murphy.
Police said the SWAT officers found the child unharmed. There were no injuries reported to the officers or the others who ran from the home.
Police have not said what led to the original disturbance call as they continue to investigate.