FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, Cook Children’s Medical Center is enacting a new visitation policy to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus.
Beginning Monday, Mar. 16, a maximum of two primary caregivers will be allowed per patient inside Cook Children’s, including the emergency department. Siblings and other visitors will not be allowed.
In addition, access to the Medical Center and the Dodson Specialty Clinic will be restricted beginning at 5 a.m. Monday morning. Anyone entering these buildings, with the exception of badged Cook Children’s employees, will be screened for COVID-19 exposure.
Public entrances will also be prohibited at all doors to the medical center. Only those with badge access will be able to use any accessible doors.
In a statement released Friday, Cook Children’s Medical Center spokeswoman Kim Brown said they’re also asking families to “thoughtfully limit the number of people attending appointments at all Cook Children’s primary, urgent and specialty care clinics across the metroplex.
“We know this may be difficult for many families, so we are asking primary caregivers to use discretion when deciding who should attend visits at Cook Children’s locations in lieu of enacting a strict policy at this time,” Brown said.
She said these measures will remain in place for the foreseeable future.