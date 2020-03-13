Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Due to growing coronavirus concerns, Dallas’ Easter in the Park has been cancelled this year.
Turtle Creek Conservancy CEO Gay Donnell Willis said the Pooch Parade and the other traditional Easter in the Park festivities were also cancelled.
“Like every venue in the country, we at Turtle Creek Conservancy are monitoring the guidance and directives from local and regional health leadership,” Willis said. “Unanimously, the experts are urging cancelation of upcoming events that draw large crowds. Easter in the Park routinely attracts thousands of people from the neighborhood and far beyond.”
To learn more about protecting yourself from COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.