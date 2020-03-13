FORT HOOD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A solder stationed at Fort Hood was killed March 11 when his unit was engaged by enemy indirect fire at Camp Taji, Iraq.
Spc. Juan Miguel Mendez Covarrubias, 27, was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.
Mendez Covarrubias, who’s from California, entered the Army in June 2108 as a signal support systems specialist. He was assigned to 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division since March 2019.
“1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment would like to extend its deepest sympathy to the family of Specialist Mendez Covarrubias following the rocket attack on March 11 at Camp Taji, Iraq,” said Lt. Col. Adam S. Camarano, commander, 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division. “Specialist Mendez was a cherished signal support systems specialist in 1-227th Aviation Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division. The regiment and his fellow Soldiers are grieving the loss of a true warrior. Command Sergeant Major Travis Eicher and I would like to express our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Specialist Mendez Covarrubias. His loss is felt across the our formation and he will not be forgotten.”
Mendez Covarrubias deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in October 2019.
“Specialist Juan Miguel Mendez Covarrubias earns our greatest honor for his combat service and sacrifice on the mission to, permanently, defeat ISIS in Iraq,” said Lt. Gen. Pat White, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve and III Corps commanding general, said. “On behalf of the Phantom Corps and Fort Hood, Texas, community, Emma and I send our deepest condolences to Juan’s family, friends, and 1st Cavalry Division troopers during this difficult time of mourning. Specialist Mendez was a warrior who will forever be remembered.”
Mendez Covarrubias’ awards and decorations include the Global War on Terrorism Medal, National Defense Service Ribbon and Army Service Ribbon.