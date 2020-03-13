AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Governor Abbott has declared a state of disaster amid COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak
The pandemic has spread to all of the state’s biggest cities, including Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin.
Despite this, the Republican governor urged people to stay calm during a Friday press conference, and stressed, “there’s no reason to hoard.”
Abbott said he has directed state health care regulatory agencies to tell nursing homes, assisted living centers and hospitals to restrict visitation in an effort to protect the state’s “most vulnerable citizens.”
Illnesses were reported in both Austin and San Antonio for the first time Friday. Thus, San Antonio banned large public gatherings, including its giant Fiesta celebration now postponed until November.
All this follows Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson issuing a proclamation late Thursday declaring a local state of disaster for his city of 1.3 million people.
Gov. Abbott also said a drive-through testing center in San Antonio will soon open, with more to follow soon in Dallas, Houston and Austin.
There are currently 39 confirmed cases of the potentially fatal virus in Texas.