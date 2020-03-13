(CBSDFW.COM) – School districts and colleges in North Texas are closing their doors amid the outbreak of coronavirus. The closures are a precaution to keep students safe as concerns of COVID-19 continue to rise.
Below are the list of districts and colleges that have canceled classes for the immediate future.
Burleson ISD — Closed until April 5
Arlington ISD — Closed until March 30
Denton ISD — Closed March 16-20
Coppell ISD — Closed March 16-20
Keller ISD — Closed March 16-27
Fort Worth ISD — Closed March 16-27
Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD — Closed March 16-27
Birdville ISD — Closed March 16-27
Northwest ISD — Closed March 16-27
Tarrant County College — Spring Break extended March 15-22
Texas Christian University (TCU) — Classes canceled March 16-22. Classes resume online starting March 23.
University of North Texas (UNT) — In-person classes canceled 16-22. Classes resume online starting March 23.
University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) — Classes canceled March 16-22. Classes resume online starting March 23.
Southern Methodist University (SMU) — Classes canceled March 16-22. Classes resume online starting March 23.
Texas Woman’s University (TWU) – Classes canceled 16-22. Classes resume online starting March 23.
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD — Closed March 16-27
Royse City ISD — Closed March 16-20
Caddo Mills ISD — Closed March 16-20
Anna ISD — Closed march 16-20
Crowley ISD — Closed March 16-27
Carroll ISD — Closed March 16-27
Garland ISD — Closed March 16-20
Everman ISD — Closed March 16-27
Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD — Closed March 16-27
Mansfield ISD — Closed March 16-27
McKinney ISD — Closed March 16-20
Frisco ISD — Closed March 16-20
Plano ISD — Closed March 16-20
Allen ISD — Closed March 16-20
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD — Closed March 16-20
Texas A&M-Commerce — In-person classes canceled. Classes being online, effective immediately.
Cedar Hill ISD — Closed March 16-20
Celina ISD — Closed March 16-20
DeSoto ISD — Closed March 16-20
Duncanville ISD — Closed March 16-20
Lovejoy ISD — Closed March 16-20
Melissa ISD — Closed March 16-20
Princeton ISD — Closed March 16-20
Prosper ISD — Closed March 16-20
Rockwall ISD — Closed March 16-20
Wylie ISD — Closed March 16-20
