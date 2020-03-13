WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Covid-19, DFW News, North Texas, School Closings, School Closures

(CBSDFW.COM) – School districts and colleges in North Texas are closing their doors amid the outbreak of coronavirus. The closures are a precaution to keep students safe as concerns of COVID-19 continue to rise.

Below are the list of districts and colleges that have canceled classes for the immediate future.

Burleson ISD — Closed until April 5

Arlington ISD — Closed until March 30

Denton ISD — Closed March 16-20

Coppell ISD — Closed March 16-20

Keller ISD — Closed March 16-27

Fort Worth ISD — Closed March 16-27

Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD — Closed March 16-27

Birdville ISD — Closed March 16-27

Northwest ISD — Closed March 16-27

Tarrant County College — Spring Break extended March 15-22

Texas Christian University (TCU) — Classes canceled March 16-22. Classes resume online starting March 23.

University of North Texas (UNT) — In-person classes canceled 16-22. Classes resume online starting March 23.

University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) — Classes canceled March 16-22. Classes resume online starting March 23.

Southern Methodist University (SMU) — Classes canceled March 16-22. Classes resume online starting March 23.

Texas Woman’s University (TWU) – Classes canceled 16-22. Classes resume online starting March 23.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD — Closed March 16-27

Royse City ISD — Closed March 16-20

Caddo Mills ISD — Closed March 16-20

Anna ISD — Closed march 16-20

Crowley ISD — Closed March 16-27

Carroll ISD — Closed March 16-27

Garland ISD — Closed March 16-20

Everman ISD — Closed March 16-27

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD — Closed March 16-27

Mansfield ISD — Closed March 16-27

McKinney ISD — Closed March 16-20

Frisco ISD — Closed March 16-20

Plano ISD — Closed March 16-20

Allen ISD — Closed March 16-20

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD — Closed March 16-20

Texas A&M-Commerce — In-person classes canceled. Classes being online, effective immediately.

Cedar Hill ISD — Closed March 16-20

Celina ISD — Closed March 16-20

DeSoto ISD — Closed March 16-20

Duncanville ISD — Closed March 16-20

Lovejoy ISD — Closed March 16-20

Melissa ISD — Closed March 16-20

Princeton ISD — Closed March 16-20

Prosper ISD — Closed March 16-20

Rockwall ISD — Closed March 16-20

Wylie ISD — Closed March 16-20

Comments (4)
  1. Linda may brewer says:
    March 13, 2020 at 11:26 am

    COULD YOU PLEASE TELL ME IF NORTHWEST ISD IS ON LIST ALSO

    Reply
  2. Samantha P says:
    March 13, 2020 at 12:08 pm

    Yes, Northwest ISD is closed March 16-27

    Reply
  3. Anne-Marie Bolzenthal Humphus says:
    March 13, 2020 at 12:50 pm

    Kennedale has made the announcement that they too will be closed thru March 27th.

    Reply
  4. Betsy Love says:
    March 13, 2020 at 1:14 pm

    What about Bland ISD

    Reply

