DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM)Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been very vocal since the NBA suspended the season after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

As the billionaire works to put a plan in place to pay hourly workers during the hiatus, he is also suggesting that residents in North Texas, and across the country, go out of their way to support local businesses.

On Friday Cuban said while talking with workers at One Main Perc coffee in downtown Dallas he was told business at the shop was down at least 10%.

After recognizing a number of people at the American Airlines Center and in the Mavericks organization are hourly workers and only have one source of income, Cuban sent the call out for everyday citizens to step up and support not only MFFL [Mavs Fans For Life], but businesses outside the organization who are a big part of the everyday life of residents.

