Six Flags Over Texas Closes Becuase Of Coronavirus FearsOfficials in Arlington have confirmed Six Flags Over Texas is being temporarily closed. Saying that they are 'committed to the health of park guests and team members', Six Flags Over Texas has suspended operations at the park until the end of March.

4 hours ago

'I Will Survive' Hand Washing Challenge Features Queen Of Disco, Gloria GaynorWith the classic chorus of her hit song, Gaynor took to TikTok to inspire others to properly wash their hands -- with soap and water for at least 20 seconds -- to combat the disease.

4 hours ago

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson Issues Declaration Of Local Disaster After Evidence Of Community Spread Of COVID-19Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has issued a proclamation declaring a local state of disaster after officials said Thursday that there is now evidence of a community spread of COVID-19 within the city.

5 hours ago