ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials in Arlington have confirmed Six Flags Over Texas is being temporarily closed.
Saying that they are ‘committed to the health of park guests and team members’, Six Flags Over Texas has suspended operations at the park until the end of March.
While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 from visitors to the park, Six Flags officials say they will continue to closely monitor health conditions and re-evaluate the situation at the end of the month.
Leaders at the amusement park brand say they will follow ‘the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials.’
As it stands, more than a dozen North Texas school districts have extended their Spring Break because of possible COVID-19 contamination.