NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In an unprecedented move, Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner sent a letter to police agencies asking officers to avoid bringing low level offenders to the jail to lower the risk of COVID-19 infiltrating the inmate population.
Those charged with class C misdemeanors that include simple assault, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia or who have outstanding tickets will be issued citations and released on the spot.
The same goes at Dallas county jail where in person visitations are on hold but the county is offering free video visits.
Thus far, no inmates in either jail have reportedly tested positive.