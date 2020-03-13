TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) has identified a second and third presumptive positive case of COVID-19.
In a statement released Friday, TCPH spokesman Al Roy said the second case “had traveled from Europe where exposure had occurred and is not related to the county’s first COVID-19 case.”
The third case is a contact of a Collin County case and indicates limited local transmission in the DFW area.
“Because of HIPAA laws regarding the confidentiality of health information, we are not allowed to provide specific details about the patient,” said TCPH Director Vinny Taneja. “We are tracing people who may have been exposed during interaction with this person. TCPH’s operations center is monitoring the situation, and continues to work with the CDC, DSHS and our other community partners.”
TCPH’s North Texas Regional Laboratory identified this case as part of recently expanded testing. The lab serves Tarrant and 33 other counties in this region.
For more information, visit coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call 817-248-6299.