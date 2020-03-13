Filed Under:Coronavirus, Covid-19, Division I men's and women's 2020 basketball tournaments, March Madness, NCAA President Mark Emmert, NCAA Tournament, tournaments cancelled

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The TCU baseball team handed out white flowers meant to take a bit of the sting away for the university’s women’s basketball team after the NCAA tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Head coach of the women’s team, Raegan Pebley tweeted out video of the sweet exchange between athletes.

“This is what our team came home to after learning of the NCAA tourney cancellation. Being a part of the FROGfam is an honor. Thank you @TCU_Athletics, @TCU_Baseball and @TCUBasketball. We are still picking our hearts off the ground and in time they be securely back in our chest.”

For the first time in the tournament’s history, the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball games, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships were cancelled on Thursday.

 

