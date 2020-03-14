ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A University of Texas at Arlington student has a confirmed case of COVID-19, the school announced Saturday morning.
“We care deeply about the health and well-being of our Maverick family, especially as we address the emerging challenges posed by the spread of the coronavirus. I am writing to inform the UTA campus that we have learned that a UTA student has been confirmed to have COVID-19 infection,” UTA President Vistasp M. Karbhari said in a statement.
Further information about the student, such as age or travel history, was not immediately released by the school or health officials.
UTA had already canceled classes between March 16 and 22. Classes are expected to resume in an online fashion on March 23.
It was on Friday that Tarrant County announced its second and third confirmed cases of coronavirus.
On Friday, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley issued a state of local disaster declaration to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus. The county is recommending that any community gatherings of 250 or more people should be canceled. It also recommended that events of any size where people would be in close contact with each other should be canceled or postponed, as well.