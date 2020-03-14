



Dallas County health officials have announced two more presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 11 cases reported in the county.

Officials said the two cases involve a man in his 30s and a man in his 40s, and both are residents of Dallas. Officials also said both cases are travel-related: one international and one cruise travel.

Both men are currently self-isolated at their homes.

These are the 10th and 11th presumptive positive case of coronavirus reported in the county since the first was announced earlier this week.

Officials said the 11 cases include two people who do not live in the county. The numbers reported on the Dallas County Health and Human Services website will not include those two out-of-county residents.

“The number of cases will continue to rise. The rate at which they rise will depend on the extent to which we all act responsibly to prevent community spread,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

It was late Thursday evening that Jenkins issued a state of local disaster declaration to help contain and mitigate the potential spread of coronavirus. During the announcement, Jenkins said the city of Dallas had its first case that had evidence of community spread.

The declaration allowed the county to prohibit any community gatherings of 500 or more people and to strongly discourage any gatherings of 250 or more people. This decision began at 11 a.m. Friday and will last until 11 a.m. Friday, March 20.

