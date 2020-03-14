LATESTCoronavirus Information Hotline: 817-248-6299
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD is providing healthy to-go meals for students as schools will remain closed for the next two weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The district said the program was set up for students who rely on school lunches from the cafeteria on a daily basis.

The meals can be picked up at the district’s food trucks at eight locations Monday through Friday while the district remains closed for the next two weeks.

The eight locations and the times the meals can be picked up are below:

Springdale Elementary School

3207 Hollis St, Fort Worth, TX 76111

10 to 11:30 a.m.

Manual Jara Elementary School

2100 Lincoln Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164

Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Western Hills Elementary School

2805 Laredo Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76116

10 to 11:30 a.m.

Hubbard Heights Elementary School

1333 W Spurgeon St, Fort Worth, TX 76115

Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Paul L. Dunbar High School

5700 Ramey Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76112

10 to 11:30 a.m.

Eastern Hills High School

5701 Shelton St, Fort Worth, TX 76112

Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Clifford Davis Elementary School

4300 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76119

10 to 11:30 a.m.

De Zavala Elementary School

1419 College Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Fort Worth ISD joined numerous districts around North Texas that have closed their doors in order to mitigate the potential spread of coronavirus.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, there are three confirmed cases in Tarrant County, according to officials.

