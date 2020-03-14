FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD is providing healthy to-go meals for students as schools will remain closed for the next two weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The district said the program was set up for students who rely on school lunches from the cafeteria on a daily basis.
The meals can be picked up at the district’s food trucks at eight locations Monday through Friday while the district remains closed for the next two weeks.
The eight locations and the times the meals can be picked up are below:
Springdale Elementary School
3207 Hollis St, Fort Worth, TX 76111
10 to 11:30 a.m.
Manual Jara Elementary School
2100 Lincoln Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164
Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Western Hills Elementary School
2805 Laredo Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76116
10 to 11:30 a.m.
Hubbard Heights Elementary School
1333 W Spurgeon St, Fort Worth, TX 76115
Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Paul L. Dunbar High School
5700 Ramey Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76112
10 to 11:30 a.m.
Eastern Hills High School
5701 Shelton St, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Clifford Davis Elementary School
4300 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76119
10 to 11:30 a.m.
De Zavala Elementary School
1419 College Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Fort Worth ISD joined numerous districts around North Texas that have closed their doors in order to mitigate the potential spread of coronavirus.
As of 2 p.m. Saturday, there are three confirmed cases in Tarrant County, according to officials.