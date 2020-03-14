Comments
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was found dead inside her home in Denton Friday evening, and police said they are investigating the case as a homicide.
Police said they responded to a home in the 800 block of Cross Timber Street at around 5:15 p.m. after a caller said she went to check on her mother but found her dead.
Police said foul play is suspected, and they believe she had been dead for several days. The cause of her death has not yet been released.
There have been no arrests made as police continue to investigate the homicide.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 940.349.7986.