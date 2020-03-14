Comments
The following is a press release released by Garland ISD:
We want to make sure all students have access to meals during the district’s closure next week, so we will be providing curbside breakfast and lunch the week of March 16-20 as follows:
Curbside meal sites (see list below) will be open from 8 to 9 a.m. for breakfast pick-up and from 12 to 1 p.m. for lunch pick-up. Families may remain in their cars to pick up meals curbside at the front of designated campus sites. One meal will be provided for each child who is present and under 19 years of age.
Any GISD student under the age of 19 that attends any campus in GISD may pick up a meal at the following campuses:
Curbside meal locations
- Back Elementary
- Bradfield Elementary
- Bullock Elementary
- Carver Elementary
- Cisneros Pre-K
- Vial Elementary
- Daugherty Elementary
- Dorsey Elementary
- Steadham Elementary
- Hickman Elementary
- Hillside Elementary
- Liberty grove Elementary
- Lister Elementary
- Northlake Elementary
- Rowlett Elementary
- Southgate Elementary
- Toler Elementary
- Bussey Middle School
- Brandenburg Middle School
- Coyle Middle School
- Houston Middle School
- Jackson Center for Math & Science
- Lyles Middle School
- O’Banion Middle School
- Sellers Middle School
- Webb Middle School
- Alternative Education Center
- Garland High School
- Lakeview Centennial High School
- Naaman Forest High School
- North Garland High School
- South Garland High School