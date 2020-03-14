



The Dallas Mavericks and Mark Cuban are continuing to pay it forward to support those affected by the concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

Cuban and the Mavs said Saturday that they will reimburse their employees who buy from small, local businesses for their breakfast or lunch as a way to support those businesses that have been hit hard by the growing concerns.

Cuban did this in response to seeing another company, CivicScience, trying the same thing with its employees.

We in ! Just sent the email for Mavs and My companies. Anyone who buys from small local, independent (sorry big company owned chains) , will get reimbursed for their lunch and coffee/teas. We will start with this week and go from there #buylocal #supportlocalBusiness #buysmall https://t.co/scJsXk1DU2 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 14, 2020

“We in ! Just sent the email for Mavs and My companies. Anyone who buys from small local, independent (sorry big company owned chains) , will get reimbursed for their lunch and coffee/teas. We will start with this week and go from there #buylocal #supportlocalBusiness #buysmall,” Cuban tweeted.

Small businesses have seen less and less customers enter their doors during this outbreak as officials urge people to think twice about going into crowded areas, especially for older residents or those with underlying health conditions.

It was on Friday that Cuban tweeted he bought coffee from a local business just to support it. He said their business was down 10%.

Went into a local office building coffee shop just to buy a coffee that I won't drink. They said their business was down 10 percent. #buylocal https://t.co/t0JqCGQgqR — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 13, 2020

Also on Friday, the Mavericks announced the team would pay hourly employees at American Airlines Center who are forced to miss work due to the NBA suspending the season.

For more on coronavirus in North Texas, click here.