Comments
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 47-year-old Plano woman has tested a presumptive positive for COVID-19, the Collin County Health Department announced Saturday afternoon.
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 47-year-old Plano woman has tested a presumptive positive for COVID-19, the Collin County Health Department announced Saturday afternoon.
According to the health department, the woman has no underlying health conditions and is not connected to any of the confirmed cases in North Texas. Officials did not say if the woman had recently traveled.
She is currently self-isolated at her home, officials said.
Health officials said there are six confirmed cases of coronavirus in Collin County, with 63 people under monitoring as of 12 p.m. Saturday.
For more on coronavirus in North Texas, click here.