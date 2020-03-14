SAGINAW, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people are dead after a vehicle going the wrong way crashed into another in Saginaw early Saturday morning, police said.
Police said they responded to the crash at around 3:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of N. Saginaw Boulevard. Arriving officers found a head-on crash between two vehicles.
The drivers of the vehicles involved were pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants inside either vehicle.
According to police, a Toyota Camry was going north on N. Saginaw Blvd. when it was hit head-on by a GMC Sierra that was going south in the northbound lanes.
The identities of the two drivers have not yet been released.
The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police said toxicology reports are pending to determine if alcohol played a factor in the crash.