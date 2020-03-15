FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 32-year-old Frisco resident is Collin County’s eighth presumptive positive case of COVID-19, officials announced Sunday afternoon.
Officials said this is also Frisco’s fifth case since the first was announced last Monday, which was also North Texas’ first positive case.
According to officials, the new case involves a 32-year-old man with no underlying health conditions and is not connected to the other positive cases. Officials did not say what his travel history is. He is currently self-isolated at his home.
It was on Saturday that officials reported the sixth and seventh presumptive positive cases in Collin County from two residents of Plano, a 47-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man. Both have no underlying conditions and are self-isolated at their own homes.
On Friday, officials said a 40-year-old woman in Frisco with no underlying health conditions tested a presumptive positive for COVID-19. She is also quarantined at her home.
