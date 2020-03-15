The following is a news release from Arlington ISD a student meal plan during the district’s closure due to coronavirus concerns.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, March 15, 2020 – The health and welfare of Arlington ISD students is a primary concern, and the district has taken measures to make sure all students will be fed during the school closure due to COVID-19.

Beginning Monday, March 16, the Arlington ISD will operate 23 distribution locations to accommodate students who need meals. Each weekday during the closure children 18 years of age and younger will be provided one packaged lunch meal and one light breakfast meal for the following morning.

“We know these are extraordinary times for everyone,” Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos said. “Making sure our students have healthy food options is vital to everyone involved. It is a tremendous undertaking, but it’s necessary as the well-being of our students has been and always will be our No. 1 concern.”

Student Meal Plan Information:

· Meals can be picked up daily from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at every site

· Children must be present to receive meals

· Meals are packaged to take home as schools are closed

· No student ID or other form of identification is required

· Arlington ISD Food and Nutrition Service personnel will be distributing the meals.

One entrée will be offered for each meal. There will also be a non-meat option. Menus will be posted online daily on the District’s Facebook page and the Arlington ISD Coronavirus website.

Here is the list of the 23 Arlington ISD student meal sites:

Dipert Career+Technical Center

Sam Houston High School

Ferguson Education Center

Bailey Junior High

Barnett Junior High

Boles Junior High

Nichols Junior. High

Ousley Junior High

Shackelford Junior High

Workman Junior High

Young Junior High

Crouch Elementary

Farrell Elementary

Knox Elementary

Larson Elementary

Miller Elementary

Pope Elementary

Sherrod Elementary

Short Elementary

Speer Elementary

Starrett Elementary

Swift Elementary

Wood Elementary