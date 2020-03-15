



On Sunday, Dallas County announced three more presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 14 reported in the county.

Officials said the three cases include: a man in his 30s, a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s. Two of them are hospitalized while the other is self-isolated at his home.

Officials also said the three additional cases are all travel-related: one international, one domestic and one cruise-related.

According to officials, one of the men is a Coppell resident, one lives in Dallas and the other is an out-of-state resident.

With the addition of these three cases, the total reported in Dallas County is now at 14. However, officials said the number reported on the Health and Human Services website will not include three cases due to them being out-of-county residents.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced some good news on Saturday, saying that the county’s first confirmed COVID-19 patient, a 77-year-old man, was leaving the hospital in “great shape.”

It was late Thursday evening that Jenkins issued a state of local disaster declaration to help contain and mitigate the potential spread of coronavirus. During the announcement, Jenkins said the city of Dallas had its first case that had evidence of community spread.

The declaration allowed the county to prohibit any community gatherings of 500 or more people and to strongly discourage any gatherings of 250 or more people. This decision began at 11 a.m. Friday and will last until 11 a.m. Friday, March 20.

“Times of uncertainty make us want to come together. Worshipping at home or in small groups is a break in habit for many,” Jenkins said Sunday. “I thank all who normally would attend a larger service, especially our faith leaders for your sacrifice and focus on fighting community spread.”

For more on our coverage of coronavirus in North Texas, click here.